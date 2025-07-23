Jim Crawford: Unaffordable electricity explained Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Maybe you have not received the latest bill for your use of electricity. But if you have, you may be one of the millions of Americans who are now paying significantly more than ever before. And suddenly so. Yes, we were warned several months ago that a consumer increase was coming. But the size of the increase has stunned many families and is busting their budget.

Why is this happening? And why is the bill so much higher?

The truth is stranger than fiction and has been told in ambiguous terms that seem to defy understanding.

The fact is that you are paying a higher electric bill because of AI. Yes, artificial intelligence is the root cause of your electric bill hike. There are two other factors contributing to cost increases in the electrical system. Incorporating system access for solar and wind-generated energy comes with costs and the somewhat constant fluctuations in natural gas prices are affecting prices.

Still, the most significant factor is that AI demands massive amounts of power, particularly in LLMs (Large Language Models) and deep learning technologies. These uses consume so much power that several AI developers are building power plants to support the needs of AI.

Companies building their own AI power systems include xAI (a Musk company) and Fundamental Data, which is building a massive data power system in West Virginia. Microsoft and Google are investing in nuclear power, even reactivating Three Mile Island. Amazon is investing $500 million in small nuclear plants at existing facilities.

Currently, AI accounts for approximately 5 percent of total national electricity production, but it is rapidly increasing its demand.

It is estimated that by 2028, AI will account for 12 percent of total energy consumption. This massive increase in demand results in higher prices as energy providers rush to create an ample supply to meet the anticipated demand.

What is happening then is that mega corporations are costing ordinary consumers significant and ongoing increases in electricity costs and the federal government is doing nothing to transfer these costs to those entities.

Worse still, the recently passed Trump tax law now defunds subsidies for multiple projects designed to address and offset the coming costs of conversion of our aging electrical system to serve both consumers and AI and industry.

Instead, the Trump administration is subsidizing the oil industry while our president calls renewable energy “a blight on our country.”

While Trump makes such silly claims, this year has seen the first time ever that fossil fuels generated less than 50 percent of the electricity produced. Meanwhile, wind and solar energy generated 72 percent of the increased energy supply in 2024, clearly the highest growth market segment.

As the administration demonizes renewable energy and our president claims “stupid people” use renewable power, renewable power generated 40 percent of global electricity last year.

Yes, Mr. President, renewables have issues; but they are not affected by international prices, they are safer and less expensive than coal, and they are reliable.

Your efforts, on the other hand, will raise electricity prices for all consumers and harm the environment. That is the outcome of the Not Beautiful Bill.

In an unrelated matter, President Trump and his renewable-hating Republican cronies received 96 percent of fossil fuel campaign donations in 2024. Never let it be said that bribes are more important than policies for the good of the people.

Jim Crawford is a retired educator and political enthusiast living here in the Tri-State.