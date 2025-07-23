Getting ready to go (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Back-to-school event held at South Point park

SOUTH POINT — Dozens of families came on Thursday for a community event at the park in the Village of South Point.

The event was organized by Mahajan Therapeutics and provided free food, as well as a giveaway of backpacks, filled with school supplies.

A large thunderstorm passed through the area just prior to the start of the event, but it did not deter turnout and the picnic shelter at the park was full of people, in line for the giveaway.

In addition, free haircuts were provided to children, while groups such as the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy had tables set up to provide information on resources available to families.

“We just wanted to give back to the community,” Anne Rucker, treatment specialist with Mahajan Therapeutics, said.

She said the company is based locally in Ironton, but offers services in the South Point area.

“We visit the local schools,” she said. “And we get people from Portsmouth to Chillicothe.”

Mahajan Therapeutics offers mental health and addiction counseling at multiple locations throughout Ohio. For more information, visit

https://mahajantherapeutics.com.