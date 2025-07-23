Facing Hunger Foodbank will have food giveaway in Ironton on Friday Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Facing Hunger Foodbank will have a drive-thru mobile food distribution Friday at the Central Christian Church,1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute food beginning at 11 a.m. and continue until noon or until the product is gone.

Facing Hunger looks to serve over 150 households, on a first come, first

served basis. 19% of Lawrence County’s population lives with food insecurity,

including 24% of the county’s children.