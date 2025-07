Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Roma Bartee

Roma Laverne Bartee, 82, of Ironton, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died June 19, 2025, at SOMC Portsmouth.

A Celebration of Life service will be noon–2 p.m. Saturday at the 26th Street Baptist Church, 2510 10th Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.