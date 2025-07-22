Paramount box office reopens

Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Mark Shaffer

Many of the windows of the Paramount Arts Center were taped up after a James Horn, 47, no address, took a metal bar to them on Tuesday night. Horn is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center after being arrested by the Ashland Police Department. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center box office reopened Friday, after the windows were fixed following the theater being vandalized a couple of weeks ago.

Late on July 8, James Horn, 47, who does not have an address, was arrested after a PAC employee saw the man take a metal bar and crack or break several windows on main box office, the theater lobby doors and the Marquee room.

The box office is now open for its regular hours of 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday–Friday.

