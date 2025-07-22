Paramount box office reopens Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center box office reopened Friday, after the windows were fixed following the theater being vandalized a couple of weeks ago.

Late on July 8, James Horn, 47, who does not have an address, was arrested after a PAC employee saw the man take a metal bar and crack or break several windows on main box office, the theater lobby doors and the Marquee room.

The box office is now open for its regular hours of 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday–Friday.