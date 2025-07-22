Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dannie Osborne

Dannie Ray Osborne, 75, of Ironton, died Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Osborne.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, with Pastor A. J. Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be noon–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.