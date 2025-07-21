Published 1:54 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Ronald Williams

Ronald Williams, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Burlington, 7475 County Road 1, South Point.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Thursday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.