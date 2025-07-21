New pollinator garden started at Storms Creek Published 12:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Storms Creek got an upgrade this month from the Ironton Rotary Club, in partnership with the Southern Wayne Advocacy Council and Ohio University Southern starting on a pollinator garden and a buddy bench.

Rotary members and Ohio University Southern staff gathered to till the planned garden area, a key early step in transforming the green space into a welcoming, educational destination that supports native pollinators and provides an inclusive place for visitors to rest and connect.

The project is funded by a grant from the Foundation for the Tri-State Community and represents a strong collaboration among local organizations dedicated to enhancing the region’s public spaces.

“We’re thrilled to see this vision starting to take shape,” said Teresa Smith, president of the Ironton Rotary Club. “Rotary has always believed in service above self,

this project is a perfect example. We want to create spaces that support our environment and bring people together.”

The planned pollinator garden will feature native plants designed to attract and sustain butterflies, bees, and other pollinators critical to local biodiversity. Interpretive signage will educate visitors about the role of native plants and pollinators in sustaining healthy ecosystems.

A key feature of the project will be the installation of a buddy bench, a dedicated seating area meant to promote kindness, empathy, and inclusion.

“The idea of the buddy bench really resonated with our club,” said Sarah Simmons, immediate past president of the Ironton Rotary Club. “When someone sits on the bench, it’s a signal that they’d like a friend or a chat. It’s a simple but meaningful way to fight isolation and encourage connection.”

Tim Dickens, president of the Southern Wayne Advocacy Council, emphasized the project’s focus on partnerships and environmental education.

“This garden is a chance to show what’s possible when groups work together,” Dickens said. “It’s not just about planting native species, it’s about building awareness of our natural environment and creating places where our community can learn and grow.”

Dr. Deborah Marinski, dean of Ohio University Southern, also highlighted the university’s commitment to the project.

“At OHIO Southern, we believe learning happens everywhere – in classrooms, in our communities, and through hands-on collaboration,” Dr. Marinski said. “We’re proud to partner on this project and help create an educational space that benefits the entire region.”

Rotary Club members will continue to maintain the garden space as part of their commitment to local service projects. The garden is expected to be planted and installed over the summer.

and