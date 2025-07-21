Published 2:03 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Kimberly Whitman

Kimberly Whitman, 70, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and faithful servant of the Lord, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

She was the beloved wife of David Michael “Mike” Whitman, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage rooted in faith, love, and unwavering devotion.

Born to the late James O. Willis and Stella Jane (Fuller) Willis, Kim graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School in 1973 and went on to dedicate over 30 years to educating and nurturing students within the South Point School District in South Point.

Her calling as an educator extended far beyond the classroom, touching the lives of countless children and families.

Kim was a long-time and active member of First Presbyterian Church in Ashland, Kentucky.

Her love of music was a reflection of her joy in the Lord; she faithfully sang in the choir, played the flute and bells, and led the children’s choir for many years. Worship through music was one of the many ways Kim expressed her deep and abiding faith.

Even in her battle with cancer, Kim’s spirit remained unshaken. She held steadfast to her belief in God’s promises, often sharing her testimony with grace, strength and conviction. Her love for Jesus and her family was evident to all who met her. She was a living witness to the power of faith, and her light continues to shine in the hearts of those she touched.

Kim is survived by her loving husband, Mike, and their cherished children, Kia (Cale) Jensen, Mary Dee (Scott) Brown, Ryan (Heather) Whitman, and Summer (Nick) Blair. She was the proud and adored grandmother of Asilynn Smith, Zachary Smith, Megan Brown, Mikayla Jensen, Lindsay Brown, Kathleen Brown, Virginia Jensen, Christian Brown, Elias Jensen, Jonas Jensen, Violet Jensen, and Lucas Jensen. Her legacy also lives on in many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved her deeply and will miss her dearly.

The Whitman family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff of Community Hospice Care Center for their tender care and support during Kim’s final days on this earth.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashland, Kentucky, officiated by Rev. Bill Pollack.

Friends and loved ones are invited to gather for public visitation from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. prior to the service.

Contributions in Kim’s memory may be made to the Organ Repair Fund c/o First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1, Ashland, KY 41105.

Steen Funeral Home of Ashland is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Following the service, Kim will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Coal Grove.

Though her presence is no longer with us, we rejoice in knowing Kim is now in glory, healed and whole, singing praises in the heavenly choir. Her faith, love, and gentle spirit will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.