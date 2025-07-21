Published 4:20 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Christopher Mount

Christopher “Chris” Scott Mount, 58, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, July 19, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Conley Mount.

The funeral service will be noon Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, with Pastor Eric Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.