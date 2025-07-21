Published 4:02 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Audrey Pryor

July 31, 1933– July 21, 2025

Audrey Fae Pryor, 91, of South Point, passed away Monday, July 21, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born July 31, 1933, in Ironton, daughter of the late Charles and Frankie Ratliff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Pryor; one son, Benny Parsons; two brothers, Tony and Roger; and one daughter-in-law, Beverly Parsons.

Audrey is survived by her son, Barry Parsons; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Hecla Cemetery, Ironton, with Rev. Terry Wagner officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.