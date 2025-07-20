Reds’ 3rd baseman Stewart making name for himself Published 8:35 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Third base remains unsettled. A power hitter is needed in the lineup. Defense is important.

All those things combined have the Cincinnati Reds looking for a veteran player who might be available before the trade deadline.

Or maybe they’re just looking a few miles south at Chattanooga, Tennessee, where a young third baseman by the name of Sal Stewart is making a name for himself.

In 80 games for the Lookouts this season in Class AA, Stewart is batting .306 with 10 home runs and 44 runs batted in. In 329 at bats, he has 90 hits with 51 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Stewart said he has many goals, but the ultimate goal is making the major leagues, a.k.a. The Show.

“There are many goals every week, just regarding me getting better and my player development. The thing is the big leagues,” said Stewart.

“That’s been my goal my whole life. Seeing the opening day crowd in Cincinnati, it just fires me up even more. Every time I wake up and go in between the lines, I just picture that being in Great American Ball Park. That’s what fuels me.”

Stewart was the Reds No.3 overall prospect and their No.1 hitting prospect which is bringing the young third baseman a lot of attention.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really look too much into those rankings and stuff. It’s great to look back on after the season’s over, but once we get into spring training, the other team doesn’t care nor do any of the pitchers,” said Stewart.

“Once you step in between the lines, everyone puts on their pants the same way and the pitchers don’t care. They’re trying to get me out, so I go out there and play the same way I always do no matter what.”

Stewart believes he has the power, batting average and defense that the Reds are looking for at third base.

“I feel like I’m versatile. If you need me to hit for power, I can do it. If you need me to hit for average, I can do it. If you need me to get on base, I can do it. If you need me to hit for doubles, I can do it. If you need me to move people over, I can do it. If you need me to play defense, I play defense,” said Stewart.

“I feel like I just do a lot of things well. If you were to ask me one thing, I’d probably say my ability to hit to all parts of the field.”

Stewart said his mental approach is the key to his success at the plate.

“I feel like when I go up to the box, I’m a tough out. I don’t give at-bats away. I hit the ball hard. I make the pitcher work,” said Stewart.

“I able to put the ball in play if I need to. I’m able to hit the ball in the gap if I need to. I’m able to hit the ball out if that’s what the game calls for. I feel like in any situation in the game, I can make something happen while I’m in the box.”

Stewart’s father coached basketball and he said that was his first sport. However, his father didn’t want his son to be fixed on just one sport.

“I really love baseball, so he was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to keep you in it,’” said Stewart.

Staying in the game was fun for Stewart but he got some help along the way. He had a personal relationship with major league superstar Manny Machado who were extremely important to his development.

“Manny’s been awesome in my life. I consider him my family. He’s been everything in my life. He’s helped me in every way, shape or form, on and off the field,” said Stewart.

“I just have a great group of people around me to help me throughout this whole journey. And not only that, but he’s also more of a friend to me than anything. I’m able to talk to him about anything. We can joke about anything and we can hang out.

“Honestly, it is way more than just something on the baseball field. It is way bigger than that.”

And with the Reds watching his performance, it’s about to get even biggest on the baseball field.