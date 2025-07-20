Mets get run in the 8th to nip Reds, 3-2 Published 7:35 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto dashed home with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, beating a throw to the plate on Luis Torrens’ sharp grounder to second base, and the New York Mets avoided a three-game sweep Sunday with a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Soto led off the inning by drawing a walk from Brent Suter (1-1) and went to third on Jeff McNeil’s one-out double. With the infield playing in, Tony Santillan got Torrens to hit a hard grounder to second baseman Matt McLain, but Soto got an excellent jump and scored with a headfirst slide as the one-hop throw arrived.

Ryne Stanek earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Edwin Díaz (5-0) blew a save opportunity for the second time this season when he plunked Spencer Steer with a pitch to force home the tying run in the eighth. Díaz then struck out Tyler Stephenson to leave the bases loaded.

Brandon Nimmo had an RBI single in the third and No. 9 hitter Luisangel Acuña gave the Mets a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring double in the fifth.

Elly De La Cruz hit an RBI single in the first for the Reds.

Email newsletter signup

Mets left-hander David Peterson allowed an unearned run in six innings. Fellow All-Star Andrew Abbott gave up two runs in six innings for Cincinnati.

Key moment

It was Torrens’ first RBI in a Mets victory since he had two in an 8-1 win over Colorado on June 7.

Key stats

The bottom four Mets batters went 4 for 13 with two RBIs. … Reds center fielder TJ Friedl was plunked four times in the series and has been hit by a pitch six times in his last five games. He was hit by a pitch just five times in his first 91 games.

Up next

The Mets continue a six-game homestand Monday night, when RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA) starts against Los Angeles Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34).

The Reds head to Washington, where RHP Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA) opposes Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.58).

Mets 3, Reds 2

Cincinnati New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 4 1 0 0 Nimmo lf 4 0 1 1 McLain 2b 3 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz ss 3 0 1 1 Soto rf 3 1 0 0 Hays dh 4 0 1 0 Vientos 1b 3 0 1 0 Steer 1b 3 0 0 1 Alonso 1b 1 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 McNeil dh 2 0 1 0 Marte rf-3b 4 0 1 0 Torrens c 4 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 2 0 1 0 Baty 3b 4 1 1 0 Fraley ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Joe lf 1 0 1 0 Acuña 2b 1 0 1 1 Lux ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 7 3

Cincinnati 100 000 010 = 2 New York 001 010 01x = 3

E–Acuña (2). DP–Cincinnati 0, New York 2. LOB–Cincinnati 8, New York 8. 2B–Acuña (7), McNeil (8). SB–Baty (5), McLain (14). S–McNeil (1), Acuña (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Abbott 6 6 2 2 1 5 Suter L,1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Santillan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

New York Peterson 6 4 1 0 1 4 Brazobán H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garrett H,17 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Díaz W,5-0 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Stanek S,2-6 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–Peterson (Friedl), Díaz (Steer).

Umpires–Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T–2:42. A–42,981 (42,136).