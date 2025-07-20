Lutz, Persin named to Ohio Sports HOF Published 8:32 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

DAYTON — Two of the biggest names in Ohio high school sports are getting their name back in the spotlight.

Former legendary Ironton and St. Joseph football coach Bob Lutz and basketball coach Norm Persin will be part of the 2025 class to be inducted into the Ohio Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremonies will be Saturday with a VIP party on Friday.

Lutz was 391-91-5 during his 40-year career. He posted a 20-8-1 record at St. Joseph with two Ohio Valley Conference titles in three seasons and a runner-up. At Ironton, Lutz was 361-83-4 with two state titles — Class AA in 1979 and Division 3 in 1989 — while finishing runners-up on six occasions — 1973, 1982, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1999 — as his teams played tough schedules and there was no competitive balance.

Ironton qualified for the playoffs 28 times during his tenure which included the early years when just one team in a region of just three divisions existed.

When Lutz retired, Ohio had expanded to seven divisions and eight teams qualified.

Under Lutz, Ironton has Ohio high school’s second longest unbeaten streak of 58 games from 1977 to 1983 counting wins and ties. Excluding the playoffs, Ironton’s regular season unbeaten streak was 64 games counting wins and ties.

Lutz was named Ohio Associated Press Sports Writers’ Coach of the Year twice. He was also honored by his alma mater Marshall University and is a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, the Ironton High School Hall of Fame and the National High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

This will make the seventh Hall of Fame for Persin who has been inducted into the Chesapeake High School, Warren Harding High School, University of Rio Grande, Ohio High School Basketball Coaches and Ohio High School Athletic Directors’ Hall of Fames,

Persin is currently the head coach of the South Webster Jeeps. In 45 seasons as a head coach, Persin has an 823-229 overall record for a .782 winning percentage.

He won the Division 4 state title in 2009 as the coach of the Oak Hill Oaks.

Persin was awarded the John Wooden Legacy Award at this past spring’s boys state tournament. He also has the Coach Larry Wilson Excellence Award the the Coach Paul Walker Off Court Award.

Besides working numerous summer college basketball camps, Persin was director of the Ohio/ Kentucky All-Star Classic and the Ohio/West Virginia All-Star Classic.

Among the notables are baseball players Dave Dravecky, Stephen Larkin, Ernie Lombardi and Kevin Youkillis.

In football, some of the honorees are Dan Abramowicz, Ryan Day, A.J. Hawk, high school coach Terry Malone, Brady Quinn, Hanford Dixon, Ron Jaworski and Les Horvath.

Some of the basketball standouts are Brett Roberts who played at South Webster and Morehead State, Jim and John Paxson, Byron Larkin, Kenyon Martin and Nick Van Exel.

Among the media members being inducted are former Reds announcer Marty Brennaman and Ironton native Ritter Collett.

The lone tennis honoree is Vivek Ramaswammy who is also running for governor of Ohio.

The inductions also include administrators such as Warren Giles and Kennesaw Mountain Landis, golf, hockey, martial arts, soccer, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

VIP tickets are $100 each and $40 for children. Persons can reserve a table of 10 for $1,000 and a table of five for $500.

Guest speakers will include former Bengals’ quarterback Ken Anderson, running back Icky Woods, Black Women in Sport Founder Dr. Alpha Alexander, 3-time world boxing champion Eva Jones Young and former voice of the Tennessee Volunteers Bob Kesling among others.O

Persons can obtain a program for $35 plus a $10 shipping fee by contacting the Ohio Sports Hall of Fame.

For tickets, programs or other information, call 812-430-2725.