Published 12:37 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Glenn Eastham

Glenn Michael Eastham, 70, of Ironton, died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at his residence.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1251 Trinity Lane, Ashland, Kentucky. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

