Published 9:07 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Garcia Criner

Garcia Eugene Criner, 73, of New Boston, died Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be 2–6 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Street Church of Christ in New Boston.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.