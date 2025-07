Published 12:36 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Ezra Wiley

Ezra Wiley, 87, of Proctorville, died Friday, July 18, 2025, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Services were held by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.