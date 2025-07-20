15 years and growing

Casa Grande hosts groundbreaking for new building

BURLINGTON — Local business and political leaders turned out on Tuesday for the ground breaking of a new building for Casa Grande.

The new restaurant is being constructed adjacent to the current location, at 47 Township Rd. in Burlington.

“We love our community and our community deserves the best. We are so excited to start this next chapter of our Casa Grande story,” owner Carlos Ortiz said.

Mart Conley, of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event, served as master of ceremonies.

“Casa Grande has been more than just a restaurant,” he said. “It has been a gathering place, a local favorite and a constant source of fellowship.”

Like many of the speakers, Conley praised Ortiz’s community involvement.

“Carlos has always been there, supporting local groups and stepping up for those who need help,” Conley said.

Ortiz thanks several in his remarks.

“The Lord, my family and my team,” he said. “Without them, this would not be happening.”

Casa Grande opened in Burlington in 2010, when Ortiz, who is featured prominently in its marketing, moved to the area from Covington, Virginia, where he had been managing another restaurant. He opened the business with his brother, Francisco, who served as head chef, and his uncle Gabriel Valadez, who was his business partner in the venture.

In the decade and a half since opening in Burlington, Casa Grande has expanded to include locations in Jackson and New Boston.

The Burlington restaurant is expected to open in 2026.