Fraley, Reds beat Mets to go 5 games over .500 Published 10:32 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Fraley matched a career high with three hits and drove in two runs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-2 on Saturday.

On a festive afternoon at Citi Field, the Mets honored David Wright by retiring his No. 5 jersey and inducting him into the team’s Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead, too, before Fraley doubled and scored on a two-base throwing error by catcher Luis Torrens in the third inning.

Fraley then delivered a tiebreaking single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the sixth for the Reds, who moved a season-high five games over .500 at 52-47.

New York’s first two batters reached base in the ninth, but Emilio Pagán pitched out of trouble to earn his 21st save.

Francisco Lindor grounded into a fielder’s choice that left runners at the corners before Juan Soto hooked a potential tying homer just foul down the right-field line. Soto was called out on a borderline check-swing for strike three, and Pete Alonso flied out to the warning track in the right-field corner to end it.

Matt McLain had an RBI single in the third and Tyler Stephenson grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth for Cincinnati. Nick Martinez (8-9) allowed two runs and struck out five over five innings for the win.

Email newsletter signup

Mark Vientos hit an RBI single in the first and Brett Baty led off the second with a homer for the Mets, who squandered an early 2-0 lead for the second consecutive game. New York left the bases loaded in the first and sixth and stranded 11 overall while finishing 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Clay Holmes (8-5) gave up five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but Scott Barlow struck out leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo before getting Lindor to hit a broken-bat grounder to first.

Key stat

Mets starters have lasted six innings or fewer 35 times in the last 40 games. David Peterson has accounted for all five starts of 6 1/3 innings or longer in that span.

Up next

Peterson (6-4, 3.06 ERA) is scheduled to face fellow All-Star LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.07) in Sunday’s series finale.

Reds 5, Mets 2

Cincinnati New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 5 0 0 0 Nimmo lf 4 1 1 0 McLain 2b 4 0 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 De La Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Hays dh 2 2 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Lux lf 4 0 1 0 Vientos dh 4 0 1 1 Joe lf 0 0 0 0 McNeil cf 2 0 0 0 Steer 1b 4 0 2 0 Mauricio 3b 4 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 1 1 1 Baty 2b 3 1 2 1 Fraley rf 4 1 3 2 Torrens c 3 0 2 0 Marte 3b 3 1 0 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 8 4 Totals 34 2 7 2

Cincinnati 002 102 000 = 5 New York 110 000 000 = 2

E–Marte (5), Torrens (4). DP–Cincinnati 1, New York 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, New York 11. 2B–Fraley 2 (6). HR–Baty (10). SB–Soto (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Martinez W,8-9 5 6 2 2 2 5 Rogers H,9 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Barlow H,11 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Santillan H,20 1 0 0 0 0 3 Ashcraft H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pagán S,21-24 1 1 0 0 1 1

New York Holmes L,8-5 5 1-3 6 5 4 2 3 Garrett 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 1 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–Holmes (Marte).

Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alex Tosi.

T–2:58. A–42,605 (42,136).