Fair concludes with livestock auction Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

1/14 Swipe or click to see more Market hog reserve champion Braylee Ferguson (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 2/14 Swipe or click to see more Market chickens reserve champion Madison Walters (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 3/14 Swipe or click to see more Market turkeys grand champion Raylann Johnson (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 4/14 Swipe or click to see more Market chicken grand champion Remee Carpenter (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 5/14 Swipe or click to see more Market chicken reserve champion Madison Walters (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 6/14 Swipe or click to see more Market steer grand champion Raygan Evans (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 7/14 Swipe or click to see more Market steer reserve champion Kynslie Moore (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 8/14 Swipe or click to see more Market lamb grand champion Bailey Fuller (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 9/14 Swipe or click to see more Market lamb reserve champion Meredith Rogers (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 10/14 Swipe or click to see more Market goat grand champion Carter Burcham (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 11/14 Swipe or click to see more Market goat reserve champion Isabella Kerns (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 12/14 Swipe or click to see more Market hog grand champion Burkley Ferguson (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 13/14 Swipe or click to see more Market rabbit grand champion Asher Littlejohn (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune) 14/14 Swipe or click to see more Market rabbit reserve champion Kaiden Ellison (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

ROME TOWNSHIP — The 2025 Lawrence County Fair concluded on July 12, with the annual 4-H and FFA livestock auction.

Animals from all market species went on sale, with buyers from the community bidding up prices. All proceeds from the sales go to the individual 4-H members who raised the animal.

This year’s auction saw the debut of a new online sales system for the auction. Sales included the champion animals, as was open to all members of 4-H and FFA who had a market animal project.

Buyers for champions in this year’s sale were as follows:

• Grand Champion Market Chicken — Derick and Johnna Fisher, Montana Runnels Scottown Funny Farm, Thoroughbred Construction Group, Lori Morris – Lawrence County Recorder, Danny E. Spears, Ohio Valley Bank, Stellar Industrial Supply, Guy’s Floor Covering LLC, Glockner Family of Dealerships, Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, Stronghold Security, Zeal Billing Solutions, Larry Kirkpatrick, Randy’s Potties, Freddie Hayes Jr., Lambert Law, Les Boggs, Rax, Generations Propane, Deanna Holiday – Lawrence County Commissioner, Shawn Holiday Inc., Forths Food Fair and Christen Finley and Finley Family.

• Reserve Champion Market Chicken – Peoples Bank, Buckeye Sanitation, Gorby’s Feed & Hay, Rome Township board of trustees and Fiscal officers, Re-Elect Brian Pinkerman for Rome Twp Trustee and Tracy Bunch – Bunch Real Estate Associates.

• Grand Champion Market Turkey – Bethesda Services LLC, Heffner Sand and Gravel LLC and JLAR Fab Worx.

• Reserve Champion Market Turkey – Thoroughbred Construction Group, Guys Floor Covering LLC, Glockner Family of Dealerships, LEDC, Larry Kirkpatrick, Randy’s Potties, Lambert Law, Virgil Hamilton Nationwide Insurance, Les Boggs, Central Hardware, Generations Propane, Deanna Holiday – Lawrence County Commissioner, Shawn Holiday Inc. and Forths Food Fair.

• Grand Champion Market Steer – Thoroughbred Construction Group, Ohio Valley Bank, Stellar Industrial Supply, Guys Floor Covering LLC, Glockner Family of Dealerships, Les Boggs, Rax, Generations Propane, Deanna Holiday – Lawrence County Commissioner, Shawn Holiday Inc., Tracy Bunch – Bunch Real Estate Associates, Kyle and Kaylyn Taylor.

• Reserve Champion Market Steer – Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC.

• Grand Champion Market Lamb – Recovery Ranch.

• Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Lawrence County Recovery.

• Grand Champion Market Goat – Bethesda Services LLC, Bowling Excavation and Kinders Insurance Agency Ltd.

• Reserve Champion Market Goat – Thoroughbred Construction Group, Ohio Valley Bank, Guys Floor Covering LLC, Glockner Family of Dealerships and Central Hardware.

• Grand Champion Market Hog – Recovery Ranch, Daniel’s Farm and Feed, Tim Abrams and Fliehman Concessions.

• Reserve Champion Market Hog – The VFW Post 8850 and Lawrence County Recovery.

• Grand Champion Market Rabbit – Bethesda Services LLC, Thoroughbred Construction Group, The Hecla Water Association and Guys Floor Covering LLC.

• Reserve Champion Market Rabbit – Proctorville Sno Biz and Jim’s Termite & Pest Control.