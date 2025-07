Published 1:34 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Kimberly Lovejoy

Kimberly Diane Lovejoy, 62, of South Point, died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Per her request there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Lovejoy family during this difficult time.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.