Published 12:02 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Katherine Kilgore

Katherine Ann Kilgore, 91, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.