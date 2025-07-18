Johnson gets second grand champion win Published 12:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

On Thursday, 4-H and FFA members showed off their fanciest fowls in the Fancy Poultry competition at the 2025 Lawrence County Fair.

The winner in the class I Duck division was Jordan Myers and the runner up was Joshua Turner. The winner in the Class 2 Egg division was Katie Litner and the runner up was Julie Sexton. In the Class 3 Chicken division the winner was Raylann Johnson and the runner up was Keziah Jones. In the Class 4 Turkey division, a new category this year, the winner was Jordynn Myers.

The grand champion was Johnson in the fancy poultry competition. First runner up was Myers.

This was the first year for Johnson, 9, who is a member of Kitts Hills Willing Workers. She won with a Mille Fleur chicken.

“I’ve been raising chickens for a long time,” she said.

And how did it feel to win?

“It felt amazing,” Johnson said. “I’m very happy.”

It was the second grand champion win for Johnson.

She was also the first ever grand champion for the market turkey event. She said she will continue to raise and show poultry.

This year’s judge was Diane Waits, of Hillsboro, and she wasn’t exactly sure how long she has been judging fowls.

“I have no idea. I keep saying I’m going to look it up, but I don’t know,” she said. “I know I have been the barn superintendent for Highland County for 43 years. And sometime in there, they asked me to start judging poultry.”

Last year, she took a team to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky “and that was quite an honor,” she said. “There are things to compete in beyond the county level.”