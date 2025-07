Published 12:36 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Joe Justice

Joe Richard Justice, 67, of Westwood, Kentucky, died Tuesday July 15, 2025.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no service at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Justice family.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.