Danny Davis

April 12, 1944–July 18, 2025

Danny Davis, 81, of Coal Grove, passed away Friday, July 18, 2025, at his residence.

He was born April 12, 1944, to the late Daryle and Helen Davis and also preceded in death by his wife, Billie “Suzanne” (Hendricks) Davis on Sept. 25, 2024, after 60 years of marriage.

Danny was a 1963 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and is a retired administrator for the Village of Coal Grove.

He was a member of Lawrence Lodge #198 of Ironton, and a member of Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Ironton.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Davis.

Those left to celebrate his life are two sons, Danny (Elli) Davis, of Sharon, South Carolina and Brian (Stacy) Davis, of Coal Grove; two grandchildren, Kayla Davis and Karlie (Todd) Eckstein; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Caroline Eckstein; two brothers, Daryl Davis and Dave Davis; and two sisters, Tammy Davis-Tanzer and Cathy Davis-Byrd.

A funeral service will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, 3801 13th St., Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. There will be a Masonic Service at 11:45 a.m.

