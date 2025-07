Published 2:18 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Sherry Ward

Sherry Lee Ward, 77, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

A visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.