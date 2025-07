Published 1:21 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Linda Kendrick

Linda Ruth (Bottoms) Kendrick, 78, of Proctorville, died July 16, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.