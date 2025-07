Published 1:23 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Jayne Gill

Jayne Gill, 73, of Columbia, South Carolina, died Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia, South Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Gill.

A funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 8:30–9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.