2025 Lawrence County Fair winners Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Showman of Showmen

Senior: Isabella Kerns

Junior: Kamryn Kerns

FAIR COURT

Fair queen: Rachel Leith

Fair king: Josiah Stallard

Fair princess: Cate Litner

Little Miss: Bexlie Sheppard

LAMBS

Senior showman: Isabella Kerns

Grand champion: Bailey Fuller

Reserve champion: Meredith Rogers

Breeding lamb

Grand champion: Leah Gorby

County bred market lamb

Grand champion: Meredith Rogers

Reserve champion: Leah Gorby

SHEEP

Grand champion: Leah Gorby

Reserve champion: Colt Pancake

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Lamb results may be incomplete, as full list has not been confirmed by Lawrence County 4-H office)

STEER

Senior showman: Kynslie Moore

Junior showman: Addelynn Evans

Market steer

Grand champion: Raygan Evans

Reserve champion: Kynslie Moore

Beef breeding

Grand champion: Izzy Phillips

Reserve champion: Tanner Fraley

Feeder

Grand champion: Braxton Fout

Reserve champion: Tucker Wilson

CHICKENS

Senior showman: Cate Litner

Junior showman: Jason Besco

Market chickens

Grand champion: Remee Carpenter

Reserve champion: Madison Walters

Fancy poultry

Grand champion: Raylann Johnson

Reserve champion: Jordynn Myers

RABBITS

Senior showman: Rebekah Dome

Junior Showman: Marlie Wilson

Market rabbits

Grand champion: Asher Littlejohn

Reserve champion: Kaiden Ellison

Breeding rabbits

Grand champion: Harper Meadows

Reserve champion: Jordynn Myers

HOGS

Senior showman: Lydia Saunders

Junior showman: Burkley Ferguson

Grand champion: Burkley Ferguson

Reserve champion: Braylee Ferguson

GOATS

Senior Showman: Isabella Kerns

Junior Showman: Kamryn Kerns

Grand champion: Carter Burcham

Reserve champion: Isabella Kerns

TURKEYS

Senior showman: Jackson Gates

Junior showman: Brant Gore

Grand champion: Raylann Johnson

Reserve champion: Brynlie Gore