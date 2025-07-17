2025 Lawrence County Fair winners
Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025
Showman of Showmen
Senior: Isabella Kerns
Junior: Kamryn Kerns
FAIR COURT
Fair queen: Rachel Leith
Fair king: Josiah Stallard
Fair princess: Cate Litner
Little Miss: Bexlie Sheppard
LAMBS
Senior showman: Isabella Kerns
Grand champion: Bailey Fuller
Reserve champion: Meredith Rogers
Breeding lamb
Grand champion: Leah Gorby
County bred market lamb
Grand champion: Meredith Rogers
Reserve champion: Leah Gorby
SHEEP
Grand champion: Leah Gorby
Reserve champion: Colt Pancake
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Lamb results may be incomplete, as full list has not been confirmed by Lawrence County 4-H office)
STEER
Senior showman: Kynslie Moore
Junior showman: Addelynn Evans
Market steer
Grand champion: Raygan Evans
Reserve champion: Kynslie Moore
Beef breeding
Grand champion: Izzy Phillips
Reserve champion: Tanner Fraley
Feeder
Grand champion: Braxton Fout
Reserve champion: Tucker Wilson
CHICKENS
Senior showman: Cate Litner
Junior showman: Jason Besco
Market chickens
Grand champion: Remee Carpenter
Reserve champion: Madison Walters
Fancy poultry
Grand champion: Raylann Johnson
Reserve champion: Jordynn Myers
RABBITS
Senior showman: Rebekah Dome
Junior Showman: Marlie Wilson
Market rabbits
Grand champion: Asher Littlejohn
Reserve champion: Kaiden Ellison
Breeding rabbits
Grand champion: Harper Meadows
Reserve champion: Jordynn Myers
HOGS
Senior showman: Lydia Saunders
Junior showman: Burkley Ferguson
Grand champion: Burkley Ferguson
Reserve champion: Braylee Ferguson
GOATS
Senior Showman: Isabella Kerns
Junior Showman: Kamryn Kerns
Grand champion: Carter Burcham
Reserve champion: Isabella Kerns
TURKEYS
Senior showman: Jackson Gates
Junior showman: Brant Gore
Grand champion: Raylann Johnson
Reserve champion: Brynlie Gore