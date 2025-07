Published 11:49 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Raymond Cremeans

Raymond Eugene Cremeans, 58, of South Point, died Monday, July 14, 2025 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 4–5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.