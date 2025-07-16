Long honored with mural Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Olympian’s image now part of Ironton Floodwall

Most people get a birthday card and a cake on their birthday.

Not the Tri-State’s Olympian McKenzie Long, she got immortalized on the Ironton floodwall on Friday.

Mayor Sam Cramblit said the date was just a coincidence, but a happy one.

“We are very excited to have this completed. We started working on this at the beginning of the year when we were working on the budget and we got the council to approve it,” he said.

The blue and orange mural was designed by Brad Bear of Bear Media and painted by artist Elias Reynolds. Cramblit said he communicated with Long via Instagram to get her approval.

“We wanted something she was proud of and we are proud of,” Cramblit said. “Now we can celebrate each time she breaks a record, because she is known to do that. I am happy to see this put together.”

Cramblit said there have many successful athletes come out of this area, but Long was special.

“I do not every recall one who competed on the international level,” he said. “That is major, every time she is on TV, so is Ironton. It was pretty heartwarming to see, that she could conquer such big things and we all come from the same little town on the Ohio River.”

The Long mural is the 99th one by Reynolds.

“I think McKenzie Long and everything she has done and accomplished is inspiring for the community,” he said, adding the has already attracted attention along the river before it was officially unveiled. “I was finishing up and this couple in their house boat stopped because they saw me painting, got out and talked to me for a bit. Then they went to get something to eat and then got back on their boat and went on their way.”

In the 2024 Olympics held in Paris last summer, Long went up against some of the world’s best athletes in the 200-meter dash and placed seventh.

Long’s winning track streak started at Ironton Middle School. She moved to Pickerington High School Central for her final years before heading to North Carolina State University. In her junior year, she had hip surgery. She transferred to Old Miss where she won three national championships, in women’s 100 and 200-meter dash and as part of the 4×100-meter relay team, in under two hours for the Rebels at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Long also earned two bachelor’s degrees from NC State and a master’s degree at Ole Miss.

She has a contract with Adidas shoes and competes in Diamond Leagues and pre-Fontaine Classics. There are some competitions in the U.S. but most are in Europe.