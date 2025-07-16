EDITORIAL: A community pulls off another success Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

With Saturday’s livestock auction, another Lawrence County Fair has come to its end and is in the books.

Many come together to make this event work each year, from the senior and junior fair boards to the county 4-H office to community volunteers and generous sponsors.

Here are a few people we felt should be highlighted this year:

• The Lawrence County Community Foundation, who launched the Fill the Freezer campaign this year, which allows buyers at the livestock sale to donate their purchases to local food pantries and help those in need. This campaign, a partnership with the fair boards and 4-H, will see donations distributed to facilities serving Lawrence County.

• Organizers of the livestock sale, who this year launched an online payment service, making it easier for buyers to make purchases. The easier this process becomes, the more funds go to the individual 4-H members whose projects are up for sale. Many depend on these auctions for funding further projects or taking care of needs such as the down payment on a car. It is good to see every opportunity to aid them taken advantage of.

• Montana Runnels, of the senior fair board, who not only was instrumental in launching the fair’s first turkey show (the first new species added to the event in decades), but organized Lawrence County Trade Day in May, which raised funds to pay for the pens for the birds and other needed equipment for the event.

• Other former 4-H members, such as Morgan Klaiber and Uriah Cade, who can be found throughout the fairgrounds, volunteering their time for this year’s events. It is good to see them continue to be a part of the event and working to give the same opportunities to the children and teens in the program that they enjoyed.

• Kayla Niece, the official photographer for the fair, who works closely with The Tribune in helping us to provide as thorough coverage of the week as possible. Not only are Niece’s photos solid work, but she allows us to get in as many events as possible. And, as a longtime member of the fair community, she is a wealth of information on the event and those who take part in it.