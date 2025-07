Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Robbie Paynter Sr.

Robbie Joe Paynter Sr., 68, of Chesapeake, died Monday July 14, 2025 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Paynter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hal Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.