Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Jeffrey L. Hannan

Jeffrey L. Hannan, 69, of Ironton, died Sunday, July 13, 2025, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Staton) Hannan.

Keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Hannan family during the time in need.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

