FOCUS: Height of the summer
Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Attendees enjoy the rides at the 2025 Lawrence County Fair. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
Bexlie Sheppard was the winner of the Little Miss pageant at the Lawrence County Fair last week. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Crowds watch participants attempt a lassoing during the Buckeye Rodeo at the Lawrence County Fair on Thursday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Attendees enjoy the rides at the 2025 Lawrence County Fair. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
The Cincinnati Circus performed two shows on Tuesday during Family Fun Day at the Lawrence County Fair. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)
Daxton enjoys the rides on Tuesday at the Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Buckeye Rodeo performed in the grandstand on Thursday. (Photos by Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Two children play in the mud in front of the grandstand before the start of the demolition derby. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
If you attended any of the animal shows at the 2025 Lawrence County Fair, there is a good chance that the announcer was Shayna Leffingwell, of Symmes Valley FFA. The 16-year-old Symmes Valley High School student announced at the poultry shows, the steer show, the market rabbit show, the market lamb and market goat shows and the breeding market lamb show. This was the first time she had ever been an announcer. (Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
The Market Goat show took place on July 7 at the Lawrence County Fair. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Cars crash together during the demolition derby. (Larry Rees | The Ironton Tribune)
Scenes from the 2025 Lawrence County Fair.