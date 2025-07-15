FOCUS: Height of the summer

9/11 Swipe or click to see more

If you attended any of the animal shows at the 2025 Lawrence County Fair, there is a good chance that the announcer was Shayna Leffingwell, of Symmes Valley FFA. The 16-year-old Symmes Valley High School student announced at the poultry shows, the steer show, the market rabbit show, the market lamb and market goat shows and the breeding market lamb show. This was the first time she had ever been an announcer. (Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)