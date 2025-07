Published 10:48 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Eleanor Daniels

Eleanor Louise Daniels, 81, died Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial gathering will be noon–2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.