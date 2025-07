Published 9:29 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Beverly Marshall

Beverly Elizabeth Marshall, 70, of South Point, died Monday, July 14, 2025.

She is survived by her husband, John Marshall.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.