Published 4:09 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Sandra Akers

Sandra Jean Akers, 85, of Chesapeake, died Thursday, July 10, 2025.

A Celebration of Sandra’s life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.