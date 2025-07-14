Raising funds for the Junior Fair Board Published 12:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Fair queen Rachel Leith carries items for the Junior Fair Board’s Sweet Tooth Auction at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (Photos by Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Meredith Rogers, of the Junior Fair Board, carries items for the Sweet Tooth Auction at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (Photos by Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Auctioneer AJ Brammer, of the Junior Fair Board, and Rachael Fraley, 4-H extension educator for the county, conduct the Sweet Tooth Auction at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Photos by Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more The Junior Fair Sweet Tooth Auction took place at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (Photos by Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

The annual Sweet Tooth Auction took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday.

Members of the Junior Fair Board, including this year’s fair queen, Rachel Leith, carried baked goods before the crowd.

Bidders, who included local government officials, businesses and community groups, bid up the price of the items to raise funds for the board.

The Lawrence County Junior Fair Board is comprised of teen 4-H members and oversees the 4-H side of the fair.