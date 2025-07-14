Published 4:20 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Mason Branham Jr.

Sept. 14, 1948– July 11, 2025

Mason Chester Branham Jr., 76, of Greenup went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 11, 2025, at Oakmont Manor Nursing Facility in Flatwoods.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1948, in Georgetown and he was the son of the late Mason Chester and Elma Lee Munn Branham Sr.

Mason was sports editor and photographer at the Greenup Gazette, but he was far more than what that title.

Mason was raised in Olive Hill, graduating from Olive Hill High School in 1966 as the Valedictorian, then graduated from Morehead State University. He coached Little league baseball in Olive Hill as he worked in Nashville, Tennessee as an auditor, always making it home for the weekend games.

He later found his passion in Greenup County reporting news while he highlighted the accomplishments of the children across the county. Over the last several decades, if you attended a sporting event in Greenup County, it is certain that you have met or have read articles and seen photographs that he has produced.

He was a member of Beech Street Christian Church and served the Greenup community as he tirelessly volunteered for Meals on Wheels delivering meals several days a week.

His faith and work ethics were instilled in him at an early age by his late grandparents, Chester and Ruby Munn, of Maloneton.

He is survived by his sister, Anita Cooper and her husband, Lloyd, of Ashland, Kentucky; a niece, Leeanna Cooper, of St. Albans West Virginia; and his extended family, which includes every child that he ever highlighted in one of his articles.

Funeral services was Wednesday, July 16, at Wright’s Funeral Home in Greenup,by Rev. Keith Sergent and Rob Schrader. Burial followed in the Siloam Cemetery in South Shore.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Greenup Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 382, Greenup KY 41144 or the Beech Street Christian Church, 1672 Beech Street, Ashland KY 41102.