Published 4:08 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

James Moore

James Edwin Moore, 88, of Ironton, died Friday, July 11, 2025, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton

A service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Moore family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.