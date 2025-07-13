4-H and FFA Rabbit Showmanship and Breeding Rabbits (WITH GALLERY)

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

By Staff Reports


Rebekah Dome was senior showman in the rabbit showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

The 4-H and FFA Rabbit Showmanship competition took place on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Fair in Rome Township.

Rebekah Dome was senior showman and Marlie Wilson was junior showman. Harper Meadows was grand champion and Jordynn Myers was reserve champion in the breeding rabbits competition.

