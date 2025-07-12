Siblings dominate show Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Raygan Evans competes with her animal in the Market Steer competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. She was named grand champion in her first year taking part in the event. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Kynslie Moore takes part in the Market Steer competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. Moore won as reserve champion and also earned the title of senior showman. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Tucker Wilson was senior showman in the beef breeding competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Tanner Fraley was reserve champion in the beef breeding competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Izzy Phillips won as grand champion in the beef breeding competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Braxton Fout takes part in the feeder competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday, in which he won as grand champion. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Addelynn Evans competes in the Market Steer competition, in which she won as junior showman, at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Market steer grand champion earns top spot in her first year

ROME TOWNSHIP — The 4-H and FFA Beef Breeding, Feeder Calf Show and Showmanship took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday night and, for one family, the top prize played out in a familiar way.

The grand champion in the Market Steer competition was Raygan Evans, a Rock Hill student and member of Decatur Boots and Buckles 4-H Club.

The young 4-Her won one of the fair’s most prestigious competition in her first year competing.

“It feels great,” she said of the triumph.

And it was a repeat for the family, Raygan’s older sister, Addelynn Evans, won the same title in her debut year in 2023.

Addelynn continued her wins this year, earning the title of junior showman in the market steer competition, with senior showman being awarded to Kynslie Moore, who also won reserve champion in the market steer competition.

In the beef breeding competition, the grand champion was Izzy Phillips, who was competing in honor of her father, Aaron Phillips, who died from glioblastoma in March. Members of her family and supporters all wore shirts in his honor, and her animal’s stall featured a banner dedicated to him.

The reserve champion in that competition was Tanner Fraley.

In the beef feeder competition, Braxton Fout was grand champion, while Tucker Wilson won reserve.

Senior showman in that category was Tucker Wilson, while Nayla Wilson was junior showman.