Published 5:06 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Robert Harrison

June 30, 1953–July 9, 2025

Robert Michael “Mike” Harrison, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

He was born in Coal Grove, on June 30, 1953, the oldest child of Robert Lee and Norma Lou Harrison.

After high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam war and served as an air traffic controller in El Toro, California.

He was a graduate of Ohio University. His career as an accountant for the Virginia Hospital started in Huntington, West Virginia, and took him to Anchorage, Alaska, Honolulu, Hawaii, Des Moines, Iowa and Lexington, Kentucky.

He retired in Louisville, Kentucky to be near his children, Kevin Allen Harrison (Scott Spearman), Rebekah Posnansky (Brian); and grandson, Seth Posnansky. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Harrison.

He is survived by his wife Jane Harrison; sisters, Jolynda Roush (Phillip) and Rhonda Harrison (Scott Riley); sister-in-law, Jeanie Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike had many eclectic hobbies he enjoyed, including being an amateur HAM radio operator, astronomy and stargazing with one of his many telescopes, woodworking and furniture building and collecting and playing guitars and music.

He was an engaging story teller and very knowledgeable on a multitude of subjects.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.