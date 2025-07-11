Published 1:33 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Paula Mowery

Sept. 23, 1949–July 6, 2025

Paula Lynn Mowery, 75, of Ironton, passed away July 6, 2025, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Paula was born Sept. 23, 1949 a daughter to the late Ken and Mary (Brown) Grizzle.

Paula was born in Flatwoods, Kentucky and a graduate of Ironton High School class of 1968.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ryley King.

Paula is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Donny) King, of Ironton, and Shelli (Josh) Bator, of Ashland, Kentucky; a son, Jason (Lasha) Hicks, of Ironton; three granddaughters, Taylor (Cody) Wise, of Ironton, Kylie Barcus, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Emily Hicks, of South Point; three grandsons, Jonas Bator, of Ashland, Kentucky, Christian (Jalah) Hicks, of Ironton, and Chase Jarvis, of Ashland, Kentucky; and four great-grandchildren.

Keeping with Paula’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Tracy Brammer- Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Mowery family.

Paula is asking for donations to be made to Class of 1968 scholarship fund to help students with college.