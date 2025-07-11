Man takes metal pipe to PAC windows Published 4:32 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center had several windows broken on Tuesday night by a man with a metal pipe.

Jeremy Holtzapfel, the PAC director of marketing and sales, said a camera caught a man with a metal pipe breaking windows.

“Around 10:45 p.m., an individual crossed Winchester Avenue with a metal pipe and knocked out several windows across the front of the Paramount,” he said. “That includes the main box office window, the theater lobby doors and the windows of the front of the concession stand room, what we call the Marquee room.”

James Horn, 47, who does not have an address, was arrested at the scene and was charged with third-degree terrorist threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and false report which generates emergency response. He is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Holtzapfel said that the main thing was that no one was hurt.

“We are working with the Ashland Police to address the whole thing,” Holtzapfel said, adding the box office is closed until windows are completed. “Everyone is safe, no one got hurt.”

He said an interesting wrinkle is that Horn is the same man who threw a block through the piece of concrete or a brick through the ticket booth back in May.

Holtzapfel said Horn has no association with the Paramount and they don’t know why he would keep attacking the building.

“It is just kind of shocking,” he said.

PAC is having its second week of summer camp next week and Holtzapfel said the event is still on so far, even as repairs are made.

“We are planning on continuing to have summer camp. The kids normally come through the lobby, but we have a side entrance and we will be routing them through there,” Holtzapfel said.