First Baptist Church of Burlington to honor Rev. Kaigler on Sunday Published 6:56 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

The First Baptist Church of Burlington will celebrate the second pastoral anniversary of Rev. LaShawn Kaigler, and honor Lady Tisonia Kaigler on Sunday.

Over the past two years, Rev. Kaigler and the First Baptist Church of Burlington have embarked upon a renewed mission to be present in the community, actively serving as a vital resource for it.

The church has experienced significant physical and spiritual growth and Rev. Kaigler has made it his mission to fellowship and serve wherever there is a need.

Rev. Robert Mills Sr., pastor of the Puritan Avenue Baptist Church, Detroit, Michigan, will be the guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service.

Rev. Kevin Dudley, pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church, Columbus, will be the guest preacher at 3:30 p.m. service.

The church is located at 7475 County Road 1 in Burlington.

Everyone is welcome.