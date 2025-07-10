Rock the Country to bring heavy congestion to US-60 in Boyd County Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police is advising the public of expected traffic congestion Friday and Saturday due to a large-scale Rock the Country concert taking place in Boyd County.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated along U.S. Route 60, particularly at Exit 181 and Exit 185.

These areas will serve as primary access points for concertgoers and will experience high traffic volume, slow-moving vehicles, and potential backups during the late afternoon and evening hours on both days.

Motorists who are not attending the concert are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid these exits whenever possible. Local residents and through traffic should plan ahead and allow for additional travel time.

The Kentucky State Police, in coordination with local law enforcement and event security, will be actively managing traffic flow and ensuring public safety throughout the event.

Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs, be alert to officer directions, and exercise patience while traveling through affected areas.