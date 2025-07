Published 4:39 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Lisa Morrison Willis

Lisa Dawn Morrison Willis, 56, of Ironton, died Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Willis family during this difficult time.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.