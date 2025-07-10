Published 3:39 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Charles Walters

Charles Morris Walters, of Ironton, died Monday, July 7, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 101 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Sallie Schisler and Brother Bernie Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 9:30–11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Ironton City Schools Foundation, PO Box 388, Ironton, Ohio 45638 or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 S. Sixth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.